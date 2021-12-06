Congress using money to win Council elections: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Having lost people's support, Congress is trying to win the Legislative Council election by using money power, alleged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Addressing the 'Vijaya Sankalpa' yatra organised by BJP at Attibele in Anekal taluk, Bommai said Congress was stooping to any level to win elections -- fielding the candidates with money bags and making them pay big for the party kitty. "Fall of moral values in the Congress party is very clear. People should show Congress its place as the party is trying to win the election through immoral means," Bommai called on people.

Reacting to former chief minister Siddaramaiah's allegations that BJP always used money and muscle power to win elections, Bommai said, "it is the Congress which is indulging in such acts. What morality do you have to talk about it when you are banking on money for selecting the candidate to fight the election? You did not bother to look at Gram Panchayats when in power. Your promise just ahead of 2017 election to distribute one lakh houses has remained a promise." On the other hand, the BJP government in the State has initiated action to build one lakh houses in urban areas and 4 lakh in rural areas. They would be completed in one and half years, Bommai said. Expressing the view that comprehensive development of Bengaluru is possible only if the adjoining Gram Panchayat are well developed, Bommai said that all-round development of these villages is the objective of his government. The revenue generated by industrialisation of Bengaluru would be utilised for the development of these Gram Panchayats, he added.

"Many entrepreneurs are showing keen interest to invest in Anekal. Our government will prepare an exclusive 'Anekal Vision' document for its comprehensive development on the lines of Bengaluru Vision," Bommai stated.