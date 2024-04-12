‘Contaminated’ tender coconut water makes consumers sick

Mangaluru: Locals in the Adyar and Thumbe areas of Mangaluru found themselves grappling with health issues after allegedly consuming tender coconut water purchased from the Bonda Factory on April 8. What started as a refreshing drink turned into a health scare, as individuals reported experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea the following day.

The tender coconut water seemed to be the culprit behind the sudden illness affecting the local populace. Many who partook of the beverage found themselves grappling with severe symptoms, prompting medical attention. While some managed with local treatment, others had to be admitted to hospitals for further care. According to reports, three patients are under observation at a private hospital, while 12 others are receiving treatment at various medical facilities.

In response to the alarming situation, a complaint was swiftly lodged with the District Health Officer and the District Food Safety Officer on Wednesday.

Officials wasted no time in investigating the matter, visiting the Bonda factory to collect samples of the raw tender coconut water for laboratory analysis. The factory was temporarily shut down for extensive cleaning and sanitisation.

Furthermore, health and food safety authorities took steps to ensure public safety. They visited a hospital where the affected individuals were admitted, to assess the situation.

By gathering crucial information about the patient’s health conditions and consulting with attending physicians, officials aimed to implement necessary measures to contain the situation and prevent further health risks.