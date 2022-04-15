Contractor Death Case: Karnataka Minister Eshwrappa to Resign

A contractor named Santosh Patil was found dead in a lodge in the Udupi region after consuming poison. During the prime investigation, the police found that it might be a case of suicide. After the investigation, they found that Santosh Patil had accused minister Eshwrappa and his other aids that they have not released as much as Rs 4 crore for his contract works and demanded 40% commission.

After the police added his name to the accused list, the minister announced that he would quit to as not to create any embarrassment to the party and added that he would submit his resignation to CM Bommai.



Reacting to this, Bommai said that the decision has been taken by the minister after a lot of consideration. Besides his resignation, the opposition Congress is demanding his arrest.

