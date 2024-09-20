Controversy erupts over appointment of murder accused as taluk president

Mandya: A storm of criticism has erupted after the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) appointed M.B. Kumar, an accused in the 2015 murder of rowdy sheeter Deepu, as the Srirangapatna Taluk President. The decision has sparked outrage among literature lovers and has raised questions about the influence of political pressure on the prestigious literary body.

M.B. Kumar, the 24th accused in the murder case, is currently out on bail and facing trial.

Despite his ongoing legal battle and criminal background, he has been chosen to lead the Kasapa in Srirangapatna, allegedly due to pressure from local politicians. It is reported that MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, representing the Srirangapatna constituency, personally recommended Kumar for the position, forcing the Parishat to yield to political influence.

The timing of this decision has further intensified the backlash, as preparations are in full swing for the 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, set to take place in Mandya in December. This major literary event has heightened the scrutiny on the Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s actions, with many questioning the integrity of the body’s decision-making process.

According to sources, despite full knowledge of Kumar’s criminal background, the Parishat leadership, under pressure from certain MLA, moved forward with his appointment. Kumar’s involvement in the 2015 murder of Deepu, a notorious rowdy sheeter, has left many literary enthusiasts shocked and appalled.

Criticism is pouring in from various quarters, with a growing demand for Kumar’s immediate removal from the post.

Literary figures and Kasapa supporters alike have expressed disappointment that a respected cultural and literary organization would appoint someone with such a serious criminal record. Many feel that this move undermines the values and reputation of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Addressing the controversy, KSP state unit President Mahesh Joshi assured that the matter is being taken seriously. “We are aware of the concerns raised, and we will review Kumar’s background thoroughly. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” Joshi stated. However, this assurance has done little to quell the dissatisfaction among those who believe that the appointment of a murder-accused individual to such a prominent post should never have occurred in the first place.

The controversy surrounding Kumar’s appointment highlights the delicate balance between cultural institutions and political influences. As preparations for the All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan continue, the pressure on the Parishat to restore its credibility and make decisions free from political interference has only intensified.