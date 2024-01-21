Controversy Over last minute cancellation of Ramotsava, Laksha Deepotsava in Mysuru

Mysuru: A fresh wave of controversy has erupted in city over the sudden cancellation of permission for Laksha Deepotsava, a grand celebration planned in the name of Lord Rama on January 22. The Mysuru Police, citing concerns about law and order, withdrew the previously granted permission for the event, leaving organizers and participants dismayed.

The Mysuru Police had initially given their approval for Laksha Deepotsava just ten days ago. However, on Saturday, they sent a letter abruptly canceling the permission, citing potential disruptions to traffic and law and order. The event, which was scheduled to take place on Ashoka Road in Mysuru, faced last-minute cancellation, leading to strong objections from the organizers. This move comes against the backdrop of an ongoing political battle centered around the celebration of Rama in the district. Notably, the Police had previously allowed for burning of giant incense stick for 24 days but restricted burning time only two hours on Monday. The Agarbathi creaed by M Rangarao and sons specially for the event . The organizers, who intended to light a 111-foot-long incense stick in front of the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in the Palace Fort, had sought permission to maintain the burning for the entire duration.

However, the police granted permission initially but cancelled the permission at last hour and allowed to burn for just 2 hours , instructing the removal of the incense burner within that timeframe. The 111-foot-long incense stick, created by 18 skilled artisans over 23 days, includes various ingredients like charcoal, sticky bamboo, sandalwood powder, honey ,ghee, sambrani, white mustard, and jaggery, symbolizing the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar.

Sri Ramotsava has been organised on Monday to mark of the Ram temple dedication tomorrow. The Ganapati Satchidananda Ashram had organized a procession of Lord Rama from Kesare to the Ashram. Initially, the police authorities had granted permission for this procession, but it has now been revoked today. However, the permission granted for this celebration was abruptly canceled at the last moment, leading to widespread confusion and speculation.

Allegations have surfaced that state congress government is impeding the celebration of Lord Rama, turning the event into a political battleground. The organizers are expressing their strong objection to the sudden cancellation of permissions, adding fuel to the already heated controversy surrounding the cultural and religious event.