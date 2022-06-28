Cops hunt for missing city doctor who went on Himalayan trek

Bengaluru: A doctor at Manipal Hospital, Dr S Chandramohan (31), who went to Nepal alone on a trek to the Himalayas, was found to be missing from a long time. A complaint has been lodged at the High Grounds station in the city.

A resident of Vasanthanagar, Chandramohan, worked for many years at Manipal Hospital on Sarjapur Road. Father Shivanath complained about his son missing. Police have registered a FIR and the investigation is on, said an police officer.

The Nepal police have been contacted through the senior officials, and the information has been passed on. Local police are searching for Chandramohan. The parents and brother of Chandramohan have also gone to Nepal. A team of policemen would be sent from Bengaluru if required, the police official said.

Chandramohan, who had scheduled to fly to the Himalayas, flew from Bengaluru to Kathmandu, Nepal on May 3. He had informed about this to his parents, police said. The doctor visited some of Nepal's most fascinating places. He stayed at Everest Base Camp to go to the Himalayas. On the morning of May 20, he sent a photo and message via WhatsApp. After that Chandramohan's mobile is switched off. The parents, despite their repated efforts to call, were unable to communicate. Chandramohan has gone to Nepal alone. There are chances of him trekking solo to Himalayas. Finding him is a challenge, said police.

Chandramohan has made a name for himself by performing many surgeries in the medical fraternity. It is known that he was into meditation most of the time whenever he was free at home and in the hospital.

Police sources have said they are suspicious that he would have gone to the Himalayas due to his devotion towards God.