Cops return stolen ornaments to owners

Mysuru: In the last one year, around 374 theft cases have been reported and 301 thieves have been arrested. In all, the police have seized goods worth Rs 5.06 crore, said Mysuru Commissioner of Police Dr Chandragupta here on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police handed over the stolen goods to the respective owners.

He said, "Between November 2020 and November 2021, 676 cases were registered and 374 were solved. Of the Rs 7.34 crore goods lost, goods worth Rs 5.06 have been recovered. Around 6.439 kg gold, 8.245kg silver, 196 two-wheelers, six cars and jeeps, 10 other vehicles, 10mobile phones, 2 laptops 306 sandalwood pieces, Rs 18,77,980 in cash and 6 home appliances have been seized."

Dr Chandragupta said, "Four dacoity and 29 extortion cases have been reported and 17 have been solved. Of the 50 chain-snatching cases, 34have been solved. Of the 132 robberies, 47 have been solved."