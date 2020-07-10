Covid-19: 31st death recorded in Dakshin Kannada district

Mangaluru: Dakshin Kannada recorded its 31st death due to coronavirus here on Friday. The victim was a 35-year-old resident of Hosabettu. The man who fought with Corona Virus had died at Wenlock, the district Covid hospital.

Dakshin Kannada had recorded two deaths due to Coronavirus on Thursday. A total of nine people from the district had lost their lives due to Corona Virus since Monday. Untill Thursday; 1,709 people have tested Corona positive in Dakshin Kannada region out of which 977 are still active. 702 persons from the district have been recovered and discharged.