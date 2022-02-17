Covid affect: Ambari bus fare reduced to Rs 150 from Rs 250

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has reduced Ambari double-decker bus fare from Rs 250 to Rs 150.



The bus takes tourists around tourism places in and around Mysuru. Owing to the Covid impact, the buses have lost patronage from tourists. KSTDC Managing Director G Jagadish said that the bus will be parked

at the Mysuru Palace south gate from where tourists are taken to heritage buildings and tourism places. He said the Corporation to boost tourism launched the service with four Ambari coaches. But due to lukewarm response from tourists, the corporation withdrew three buses. Apart from reducing fares, the KSTDC brought back all the four buses from Monday.