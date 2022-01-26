Covid cases have peaked in Mysuru district: DC Dr Bagadi Gautham

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham on Tuesday said that coronavirus infections reached a peak stage in the district.

Speaking to media persons, he said, "Going by the trend in the last couple of days, infections have reached the peak. More positive cases have been reported in the last three days. In the coming days, reports on positive cases will be notified the same day."

On the closure of schools, the Deputy Commissioner said, "Committees have been formed at the local level. Depending on the number of cases in schools, a decision will be taken. The committee will comprise officials from the education and health departments. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner used to take decision.