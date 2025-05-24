Covid infection surfaces again in State with 33 cases in May

Bengaluru: Coronavirus, which created an unprecedented situation like lockdown, has now started to haunt some countries again. The new strain of Corona virus JN.1 is causing concern. The new strain of Corona, which has caused panic in Singapore and Hong Kong, is now slowly increasing in Karnataka. This number increased further in May. Three cases of corona infection were detected in January. Only 1 case was detected in February. Three cases were registered in March and only 3 cases were registered in April. However, the month of May is not over yet, and 33 cases have already been detected.

A 9-month-old baby has been confirmed to be infected with corona in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural district. The child, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, has been shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital, and treatment is continuing. There are currently 16 active cases.

The number of active Covid cases in India is currently 257. Most of these infected people have mild symptoms and do not need to be hospitalized. Therefore, the Union Health Department has advised that there is no need to panic, but to be alert. Hospitals across the state have been advised to monitor cases of influenza-like illness and acute respiratory infections.

Although corona cases have been detected, they are not spreading at the level of an epidemic. Therefore, there is no need to panic. It is better to wear a mask, maintain distance and sanitize hands when walking in crowded areas, advises Dr. Mohan of KC General Hospital.