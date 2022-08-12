Covid positivity on the rise, minister urges people to get booster shot

Bengaluru: "Not taking the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even when it has been made available free for everyone amounts negligence and we as responsible citizens must avail booster shot to enhance immunity" said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday at a press conference he addressed after a meeting with the Covid-19 technical advisory committee.

"Youth should take the responsibility of getting their family vaccinated. Make sure you and your family get the booster dose," he added.

Minister Sudhakar informed media persons that the entire nation is seeing an uptick in the Covid-19 positivity rate and Delhi currently has a positivity rate of over 18 per cent. 'The average positivity rate of Karnataka is 7.2 per centat the moment. However, the positivity rate is higher than the state average of 7.2 per cent in cities like Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bellary. Dharwad currently has the highest positivity rate', he informed.

Karnataka is currently conducting 30,000 COVID-19 tests each day and as per the guidelines of the Union government, only those who are symptomatic are being tested. Even in case of primary contacts, only those who are symptomatic are being tested, said Minister Sudhakar. Expressing his disappointment, Minister Sudhakar said that despite 100 per cent completion of the initial two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, only 17 per cent of people have taken the booster dose. Responding to a reporter who questioned him about the reason for the low coverage Minister Sudhakar said that some initially blamed the government for making the booster dose paid. Minister further stated that the reason for low coverage was that many had become complacent and overconfident that nothing would happen to them as they had survived the previous COVID-19 waves.

He further highlighted the need for those above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities to take the booster dose stating that most COVID-19 deaths in recent days has been in those who had other comorbidities that worsened the effects of COVID-19.

Minister Sudhakar informed media personnel that Corbevax has been given approval by the Union government for use as the booster dose and it would be inaugurated on Friday. He further stated that Corbevax could be taken as the booster dose irrespective of whether an individual had taken Covaxin or Covishield for their first and second doses.

Speaking about recent complaints of private hospitals refusing treatment for Covid-19 patients, Minister Sudhakar said, "No hospital can deny treatment for a COVID-19 patient with an excuse that they don't treat Covid-19. Every hospital must treat Covid-19 patients in isolation wards. I have received many complaints that many hospitals denied treatment like this. This is not just inhumane but also illegal. If any such complaints are received, strict action will be taken under the KPME and Epidemic act."

Speaking about Monkeypox, Minister Sudhakar stated that the TAC took a comprehensive view of the whole situation. "Till now, a total of 9 cases, 5 in Kerala and 4 in Delhi have been detected. As of now, we haven't seen even a single case in Karnataka, however, surveillance and necessary precautions are being undertaken at the border districts. Hospitals have been prepped with all the necessities," he said.