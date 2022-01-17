Covid test mandatory for ILI, SARI patients

Chamarajanagara: The district administration has made RAT and RT-PCR tests mandatory for SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) ILI (infleunza like illness) patients going to private hospitals.

The order in this regard came on Saturday following patients with such symptoms approaching private hospitals to avoid Covid tests in government hospitals. Deputy commissioner Charulatha Somal in a order said that if such patients' number exceeds 100 in a private hospital, health department would send a team. The DC also warned of stringent action against the hospitals violating the guideline issued by the administration.

The district administration has declared holidays till January 31 for students up to 9 standard to control Covid.