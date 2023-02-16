Cow Hug Day observed in State; Cow cuddle therapy comes to light

Mangaluru: The 'Cow Hug Day' which was the initiative of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) was cancelled by the Government four days after it was announced. However, few organisations continued to observe 'Cow Hug Day' instead of Valentine's Day this year.

In a circular dated 6 February, the AWBI had issued an appeal to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14. Following this appeal by the AWBI, several nasty, sarcastic and absolutely disgusting jokes were shared online.

On February 10, AWBI issued a circular stating "As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn."

In a cow shelter at Panjrapoli village of Hubballi district, workers of the right-wing outfit, Sri Rama Sene celebrated cow hug day on Tuesday. They fed the cows and calves and then performed Pooja to them.

The Sri Rama Sene has been actively involved every year in the last decade and more in keeping a check on Valentine's Day celebrations in Karnataka. There were instances where the outfit married a few couples off as they were seen together on the V day.

Chief of Sri Rama Sene and Assembly election aspirant from Puttur, Pramod Muthalik recently said that the outfit has been opposing the celebration of V day and they will oppose it this year too. He also linked drug and sex mafia with Valentine's Day.

Another instance of cow hug day celebration was witnessed at Sri Umamaheshwari Temple in Shivapadi of Manipal. A brief Pooja was performed to the cows followed by cuddling them. Several men and women, old and young participated in this event.

In the first circular released by AWBI, a paragraph states, "Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made out physical culture and heritage almost forgotten."

Interestingly, as the AWBI has shunned the cow hug day, several foreign countries promote cow cuddling as a stress reliever. Since 2020, 'Koe Knuffelen' which literally translates to 'Cow Hugging' has been a trend among the Dutch. In Netherlands, this is an age-old tradition.

This trend is also called cow cuddling therapy in the USA. People relieve their stress by visiting certain farms spend some time with the cows. Visitors can spend time with cattle, hug them, cuddle them and even just spend time with them.

This cow cuddle therapy is also seen in and around Karnataka. The Sri Sai Nikethana Sevashrama in Manjeshwara just outside Mangaluru city is a social rehabilitation center that serves homeless, and psychologically challenged individuals. The founders of this charitable trust, Dr. Sharada K and Dr. Udaya Kumar Nooji promote cuddle therapy for the residents of their center.

Another instance is the 'Gau Dhama' (cow shelter) in Muniyal town of Dakshina Kannada district which is an initiative of Ramakrishna Achar. The Gau Dhama offers cow cuddling sessions along with gau seva (serving the cows), gau Pooja and even birthday celebrations with cows and calves. As a part of birthday celebrations, even children can celebrate their birthday by hugging calves.

According to a scientific study published in the International Journal of Caring Sciences, a mention has been made about the mental health therapy assisted by animals. The study states that contact with animals enhances the release of serotonin and endorphins neurotransmitters which reduce stress and improve happiness.