Cracks Appear In A Section Of The Maravoor bridge

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday night, the Maravoor bridge in Mangalore, which connects to the Mangaluru International Airport, developed a crack. The bridge connects the city, the airport, and therefore the Bajpe and Kateel districts.



The road connecting from the city to the Mangaluru International Airport has been closed.

After a part of the main bridge over the Phalguni river in Maravoor broke on Tuesday, causing cracks on one side of the bridge, which had direct road access between the city and Mangaluru International Airport was cut off.

Karnataka: Maravoor bridge in Mangaluru that connects to the @mlrairport developed a crack due to heavy rain that lashed on the night of Tuesday. (1/2) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/0zzhzSwL78 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 15, 2021

According to Mangaluru Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, the bridge's two supports had caved in by three to four feet, rendering it inaccessible.



The Police Commissioner also stated that The bridge will not be reopened to traffic until specialists provide their verdict on its safety.

He also urged people to use the alternative routes because the vehicular traffic on the bridge has been suspended for the sake of public safety. Two alternate routes are getting used to reroute traffic. Those coming from Kavoor can take the Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or the Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route to the opposite side of the Marvoor bridge.

Travelers from the city and Kasaragod (Kerala) will need to take Nanthoor, Vamanjoor, Gurupura, Kaikamba, and Bajpe to get to the airport. Those travelling from Udupi must undergo through Mulki, Kinnigoli, Kateel, and Bajpe to get to the airport.