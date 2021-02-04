Crown Group, Russian firm sign MoU to provide support to Navy

Bengaluru: To provide its best contribution and impetus to the Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, OSK India Pvt. Ltd. (OIPL), a Crown Group company, on Wednesday signed an MoU with United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia, to provide augmented indigenous product and services support to the Indian Navy.



The exclusive cooperation agreement with Russia firms envisages maintenance and servicing of Indian naval ships and for manufacturing and supply of spares.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Rakesh Anand, CEO of OSK India Pvt Ltd (former CMD of Mazagon Docks Limited), explained how this will lead to enhanced maintenance facilities for the Indian Navy to always keep its assets in combat-ready position. "The Indian Navy possesses a substantial fleet of Russian warships and submarines which have been acquired over the years. These ships and submarines require continuous maintenance support so as to be combat-ready. The need to strengthen maintenance support to the Indian Navy has led to the creation of OSK India Pvt Ltd (OIPL). The company is supported by a team of highly qualified and experienced engineers, supervisors and technicians. The personnel are highly conversant with technologies which are installed onboard naval platforms."

"The advantages of services provided by OIPL to the Indian Navy are several. Firstly, there will be a single-window solution, both for supply of spares and repairs. Secondly, we are capable of providing OEM driven solutions for many long-standing issues. And last but not the least there will be reduced turnaround time for repair activities and shortened delivery frame for repairs," he added.

OIPL is a part of the Crown Group and is a Strategic Business Unit of the Marine Engineering Division of the Crown Group set up to provide product and services support to the Indian Navy. OSK is a Russian holding company having ownership of major Russian shipyards and critical equipment manufacturers in Russia.

OIPL has been authorized to receive orders for Indian Navy ships and submarines of projects 1135.6, 61 ME , 1241 RE, 266ME , 877 EKM, for supply of components and spare parts, technical service and repair of related weapon systems and equipment. d emphasized that a large pool of highly trained and experienced engineers and technicians are available with the company to undertake critical repairs and refits of complex weapon systems.