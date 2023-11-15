Curtain Falls on Annual Spiritual Spectacle: Hasanamba Temple Wraps Up With Grand Farewell

Hassan: In a grand culmination, devotees from far and wide gathered for the closing ceremony of the annual Hasanamba Temple festivity, bidding farewell to the divine presence of Hasanambe. The spiritual extravaganza, which commenced on November 2 with the opening of the sanctum sanctorum, allowed public darshan for 13 days, drawing millions of worshippers, including dignitaries, politicians, and film personalities, seeking the blessings of Amma.

On the last day of this sacred rendezvous, devotees formed serpentine queues from the early hours, eagerly awaiting a glimpse of goddess and her divine blessings. The emotional goodbye marked the end of a 13-day period during which devotees found solace and spiritual fulfillment in the divine aura of Hasanambe Devi. The temple was closed at 12 noon, on Wednesday with the sanctum sanctorum doors ritually sealed. The event was graced by the presence of district in-charge minister KN Rajanna, local MLA Swaroop prakash, DC C. Satyabhama and SP Mohammad Sujitha,

Over the 12-day celebration, more than 13 lakh devotees immersed themselves in the divine energy of the goddess, contributing to the generation of an impressive amount of 5.80 crores. Notably, today's closure saw a final influx of devotees, including several MLAs, former ministers, and officials, seeking spiritual purity.

As part of the festivities, the Siddeshwar Swami Rathotsav added a vibrant dimension to the cultural landscape, featuring thousands of participants and numerous art troupes. However, amidst the joyous celebrations, a moment of concern occurred as a woman tripped while participating in the Rathotsava. Quick response and rescue ensured her safety, highlighting the significance of safety measures during such large-scale events.

The district echoed with religious fervor as the final rituals unfolded, including the lighting of lamps, offerings, and the ceremonial closure of the sanctum sanctorum door. Devotees, now content with the divine encounter, must await the annual ritual to experience Hasanambe Devi's blessings once again. The temple will remain closed until next year's auspicious occasion, leaving a trail of spiritual memories and anticipation in its wake.