Customer sets fire to bank branch for rejecting loan

Haveri: A customer set fire to a bank branch on Saturday night for rejecting his loan request at Hediggonda in Byadgi taluk in Haveri district. The accused identified as Vasim Hajaratsab Mulla(33) is a native of Rattehalli.

It is said that Mulla appealed to Canara bank manager to give him a loan of Rs one lakh. The bank manager turned down the request. Enraged over this, Mulla returned to the bank branch on a bike with petrol can at around 2 am , poured petrol though the window and set the premises it on fire. Computers, currency counting machine, furniture etc were gutted in the fire.

At that time neighbors caught him and handed him over to police. Fire personnel rushed to spot extinguished the fire and averted major tragedy. Police said the currency notes are safe in strong room and only furniture was damaged in the incident. Kaginele police arrested the accused and registered a case.

