Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank Achieves Historic Growth Milestone

Mangaluru : The Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank has recorded its highest-ever profit of ₹110.40 crore for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. This marks a remarkable 39.59% growth over the previous year’s profit of ₹79.09 crore, reaffirming the bank’s position as a leader in cooperative banking.

In an announcement at a press conference, Bank President Dr M.N. Rajendra Kumar highlighted the institution’s robust financial health, citing a significant reduction in Non-Performing Assets (NPA), which have dropped from 3.52% to 2.71%.

Impressive Growth in Business Volume

The SCDCC Bank has demonstrated consistent growth, achieving a total business turnover of ₹17,366.68 crore, an 11.72% increase over the ₹15,544.34 crore reported last year. For the next fiscal year, the bank has set an ambitious target of ₹19,250 crore.

Deposits, a key indicator of a bank’s financial stability, stood at ₹7,882.76 crore, reflecting a 9.11% increase. Notably, the bank has managed this growth without any deposits from the state or central government. This achievement places it at the forefront among district cooperative banks in Karnataka.

Strong Loan Disbursement and Recovery Rates

The bank sanctioned loans worth ₹7,775.44 crore during the financial year. Out of this, ₹2,300.74 crore was allocated for agricultural purposes, including ₹2,130.95 crore in short-term loans and ₹169.79 crore in medium-term loans. A further ₹5,474.70 crore was provided for non-agricultural activities. Remarkably, SCDCC Bank has maintained a 100% recovery rate on agricultural loans for 30 consecutive years, setting a national record in cooperative banking.

Financial Strength and Membership Expansion

The bank currently has 1,086 affiliated cooperative societies, with a combined share capital of ₹476 crore. Its working capital stands at ₹12,873.14 crore, reflecting a 12.74% increase from the previous year’s ₹11,418.68 crore. The bank has also accumulated ₹270.15 crore in various reserve funds, an 8.02% rise.

Advancements in Digital and Rural Banking

The bank is actively expanding its digital banking services. It has already distributed 1,41,266 RuPay Kisan Credit Cards to farmers and 86,887 RuPay debit cards to other customers. Additionally, it has adopted the Interbank Mobile Payment System (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enabling customers to make transactions seamlessly through mobile banking applications.

A notable expansion plan includes opening 10 new branches to increase accessibility and cater to the growing banking needs of rural and urban populations.

Recognitions and Awards

The SCDCC Bank has earned widespread recognition for its achievements. It has been honoured with 22 Apex Bank awards, 19 NABARD awards, and two national-level FCBA awards. Furthermore, it has received the prestigious Banco Blue Ribbon Award twice for excellence in banking.

Additionally, the bank has effectively implemented the Atal Pension Yojana, enrolling a record number of subscribers and earning four awards from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Innovative Customer-Centric Initiatives

The bank has been a pioneer in customer-centric banking solutions. It was the first district cooperative bank in India to introduce mobile banking services via specially equipped banking vans, bringing financial services to customers’ doorsteps. This initiative is currently operational in Mangaluru and Udupi.

To enhance security, CCTV cameras have been installed across all branches. Moreover, an advanced training centre has been established at the bank’s headquarters to equip employees and cooperative sector leaders with the necessary banking expertise.

SCDCC Bank has also launched ‘Tab Banking’ services, enabling customers to open and manage accounts from their homes or offices using a tablet. Additionally, a dedicated mobile application allows customers to check account balances, view mini-statements, and transfer funds between accounts.

Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, the bank aims to further expand its digital presence by integrating services such as online bill payments for electricity, water, and telephone charges through UPI-linked applications like Google Pay and PhonePe. ATM installations will continue across key locations, with 15 branches already equipped with ATMs, Dr. Rajendra Kumar said. (