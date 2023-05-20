Darshan Puttannaiah, the new MLA of Melukote assembly constituency, has attracted everyone's attention for his simplicity.

Live
Highlights
Darshan Puttannaiah showed simplicity by arriving by train for the swearing-in ceremony He traveled to Bengaluru by train wearing a shorts and a...
Darshan Puttannaiah showed simplicity by arriving by train for the swearing-in ceremony He traveled to Bengaluru by train wearing a shorts and a t-shirt. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar invited Darshan to take part in the swearing-in ceremony on Friday night from Pandavapur railway station.
Darshan Puttannaiah who contested from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party has won against JDS candidate Puttaraju. Congress supported him without fielding a candidate against him. People have high expectations on Darshan Puttannaiah who has been elected as MLA for the first time.
