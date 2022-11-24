Dasara elephant Gopalaswamy succumbs to injuries

Mysuru: The 39-year-old Dasara elephant Gopalaswamy who succumbed to the injuries suffered in a fight with another elephant named Ayyappa in Nagarahole forest, has created a void, that will surely take some time to fill. He has left behind sorrow and pain, that was too accidental, and elephantine memories that will surely deserve a mention whenever there is a talk of howdah elephant. Gopalaswamy was the gentle giant known for his calm behaviour, keeping himself cool even if he was disturbed by others, especially in crowd.

Forest Department was so confident about Gopalaswamy, as he particiapted in the grand Dasara celebrations since 2012. He donned various roles in Dasara, standing distinctly apart among other pachyderms and taking part in the rituals without giving room for any complaints.

During the recent Dasara, elated DCF V Karikalan had also expressed his views that "Gopalaswamy is good and peaceful elephant with majestic personality. He is 9.35 ft tall and weighs 5140 KG. He is capable to carry golden howdah in the future. He has little shyness, but we are tuning him to make him capable enough to captain Dasara in the future". Gopalaswamy had created panic among villagers in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan in 2009. He was captured in Ettur and tamed in Mattigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve limits.