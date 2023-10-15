Dasara Vajramushti Kalaga: A glimpse into royal tradition

Mysuru: In the heart of Mysore’s cultural tapestry, the grandeur of the “Jatti Kalaga” or “Vajramushti Kalaga” (wrestling) takes center stage during the royal tradition Sharannavaratri Vijayadashami. This ancient practice, referred to as Vajramushti, has been a cherished tradition within the royal family of Mysore, tracing its roots back to the time of Krishna in the Mahabharata. Even today, it holds a special place in the hearts of the community.

On the auspicious Vijayadashami day of Sharannavaratri, just before the grand Vijayatra, a Vajramushti fight is meticulously arranged in palace premises, accessible through the entrance of the magnificent Mysore Palace. This extraordinary display of skill and tradition unfolds with the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari.

The Jattis(fighters), who have a history of fighting with diamond fists in the royal family, continue this legacy. Residents of Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Channapatna, and Bangalore come together, selecting two Jattis from each area. These chosen Jattis are presented before the Maharani and Maharaja.

The Maharani plays a pivotal role in selecting the two pairs who will partake in the jatti fight. She instructs the guru to oversee the jatti fight arrangements.