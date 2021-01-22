Dayananda Sagar University confers degrees on 1,030 students at its fourth Annual Convocation

Bengaluru: The Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) held it's 4th Annual Convocation virtually on January 22.

1,030 students were conferred degrees ranging from degrees like the Doctorates of Philosophy, School of Arts and Humanities & School of Basic and Applied Sciences, School of Commerce and Management, School of Engineering and School of Health Sciences, graduate and receive degrees.

Among the 47 rank holders, 17 were awarded Gold Medals and 30 Silver medals. Girls outshined the boys with 24 receiving the medals.

Delivering the convocation address, Dr R. Balasubramaniam, Founder -- Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement & GRAAM, said "The ongoing crisis brought about by the Covid-19 virus has disrupted our lives. Skills we had acquired over decades; knowledge and experiences of people and Institutions proved irrelevant and inconsequential in most domains of human endeavour. We are exposed to a growing demand for new skills." He asked the students not to see the pandemic as a challenge, but as an extraordinary opportunity that has presented to all of us.

Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Government of Karnataka, Minister for Higher Education, said, "Quality education can address all the societal issues and it is our duty to promote and raise awareness, starting from the school levels to bridge the skill gap and produce industry-relevant candidates."

Speaking on how the NEP will facilitate the transformation of the education system in India and how it will pave the way for the concept of New India, he said, "The Karnataka government is focussed on bringing in administrative reforms and amendments essential to implement the NEP. The implementation of NEP in the state would provide great opportunities for the younger generation."

Congratulating the students, Dr D. Premachandra Sagar, Pro-Chancellor – Dayananda Sagar University and Vice-Chairman, MGVP Trust, urged the students to embrace constructive disruption, to be a dreamer and practice creative thinking. He said, "Interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach would be the mainstay at DSU in the year to come. Our aim is to instill creative thinking, innovation and promote liberal education." Deliberating on the technological disruption, he added, "We are living in a technologically-driven society and it is vital to understand the importance of technology of tomorrow and focus on continuous learning to stay ahead and contribute to the nation and the society."