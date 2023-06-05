DCM Shivakumar meets all MLA's, MP's and MLC's on Bangalore development

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Minister and DCM DK Shivakumar held a meeting of all MLAs, MPs, MLCs in Bangalore on Integrated Development of Bangalore on Monday.



Speaking at the meeting, DCM Shivakumar said, Bangalore development needs your full cooperation and advice. Election politics is over. Don't get political now. There may be political ideological differences, differences. Let's put that aside. Advise for the development of Bangalore. Former Prime Minister Vajpayee had long ago emphasized on the dignity and importance of the city of Bangalore at the world level. The present Prime Minister has also said it many times. So let us-all of you together increase the dignity and honor of Bangalore.

DCM Shivakumar said, You can belong to any political party. Let's work together. Let's leave politics and develop. If you want to do politics, I am ready for that too. Ready for love and conflict. But I don't want hate politics. No faith in it. Citizens of Bangalore have suffered a lot due to infrastructure problems. They are overwhelmed by corruption. Provision of adequate civic amenities is the duty of all of us.

Please advise me. I will take it with a clear mind. Let's implement it. Let's honor Bangalore. The concerned authorities should report immediately about the amount of drinking water being supplied to which sector of Bangalore, whether water is being supplied according to the population, he said. Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has contributed immensely to the country's economy. More money goes to the Center in the form of GST, Cess, various taxes. Let's bring the due share to the state and develop it, said DCM Shivakumar.

The role of officers is very important in the development of Bangalore. But some people do not pay attention to this, they speak and do according to their convenience. Some try to divert. We must review each. It will not be tolerated if the authorities try to play games and try to divert the development. Such people need to vacate the space. Keep your personal interest aside. Make a plan for comprehensive development of Bangalore in real sense and implement it, he said.

He added, I don't want to spend time discussing and reviewing what happened in the past. Let's think positively about the future. Let's transform Bangalore.