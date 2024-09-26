Death of boy due to Gate collapse: Rs 10 lakh ex gratia cheque given to diseased boy’s family

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar visited the residence of Niranjan, the boy who died after the gate of the BBMP playground fell. He distributed a compensation check of Rs 10 lakh to the parents.

DCM Shivakumar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao visited the boy’s residence in Malleswaram and offered condolences. Later, he responded to the media, “Our ministers and MLAs came to the house of the boy who died after the gate collapse in the BBMP playground. I came to their house and met the boy’s parents. Rs 5 lakhs from BBMP and Rs 5 lakhs from the party (Block Congress) including a total check of Rs 10 lakhs has been given.

The family donated the eye of the dead boy and became a role model for us. We should appreciate the decision to donate to the society and the country despite the poverty. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear the pain of losing their son. Congress party will stand with this family. Dinesh Gundurao’s foundation will help the education of the deceased boy’s younger sister. We are providing this assistance from the point of view of humanity. This is our religion. This incident took place due to the negligence of BBMP, when asked if the situation in other parks and grounds is similar, he said, “We have asked for the report of this case. We will decide after the report. Gate inspection will be conducted in other parts of Bengaluru,” he said.

When asked about the Special Court of People’s Representatives ordering the investigation of Siddaramaiah by the Mysore Lokayukta Police, he said, “I have no information about this matter. I will respond after knowing the matter,” he said.