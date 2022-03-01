Death of Karnataka student Naveen in Ukraine: CM consoles the family

Expressing his grief over the death of Karnataka student Naveen Gyanagoudar from Haveri in Ukraine, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday spoke to Naveen's father Shekar Gowda over phone and consoled the family.

Bommai obtained more details about Naveen and stated that he was with the family at this hour of grief. "It is a big blow. May the almighty be two eternal peace on Naveen. You must be brave to bear the tragic happening," Bommai said.

All efforts are on to bring the mortal remains of Naveen to India. Talks are on with officials of the External Affairs Ministry in this regard, Bommai said during his conversation with Neveen's father.

Choking with grief, Shekar Gowda said that he had spoken with his son just in the morning over the phone and he used to call up twice or thrice every day.