Decades long struggle for title deeds continues in Mahaveer Nagar slum

Davanagere: For the past five decades, residents of Mahaveer Nagar, a slum in the city, have been entangled in an enduring battle for their rights. Despite their persistent efforts, the concerned authorities have not taken adequate action, leaving the approximately 120 households uncertain. The residents are now intensifying their demand for the expeditious distribution of title deeds.

Mahaveer Nagar, declared a slum, is home to around 120 houses. Astonishingly, even after 50 years, the residents have not been granted title deeds. In 1977, Jean Duttappa, in a philanthropic gesture, donated the land to the laborers and provided title deeds. However, the lack of basic amenities for the slum dwellers persists, exacerbating their plight. Shanmukappa, a resident of Mahaveera Nagar for four to five decades, expressed disillusionment over the government's neglect. Despite assurances from elected representatives during elections, their predicament remains unresolved. Shanmukappa stressed the critical need for title deeds to officially affirm their settled status.

With a total of 120 houses since 1977, residents have been making a living in makeshift huts. Their frequent visits to the Slum Board office seeking title deeds have been met with delays and unfulfilled promises. While they diligently pay space revenue, the crucial documentation validating their rights has not been issued, compounding their challenges.

Shanmukappa pleaded for prompt issuance of title deeds, emphasizing that it would empower them to build proper houses and enhance their living conditions. Another resident Farida Banu echoed the sentiment, underscoring the necessity of title deeds for their existing houses. The residents urgently appealed to the concerned authorities to expedite the distributing of title deeds.

In response, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Devaraj from the Slum Board acknowledged the longstanding issue in Mahaveer Nagar. Assuring attention to the matter, he revealed that the residents had recently submitted a request. Recognizing Mahaveer Nagar's official slum status, Devaraj pledged a swift resolution to the issue, offering hope to the residents who have endured the struggle for decades.