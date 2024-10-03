Defeat conspiracy of BJP to make our country Godse’s India: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that conscience is bigger court than any other court and we must act according to our conscience. He was addressing Gandhi Jayanti programmes organised by various organisations at different venues. CM Siddaramaiah said this at the Gandhi Bharat programme organised by KPCC at Bharath Jodo Bhavan to commemorate 100 years of AICC meet held at Belagavi chaired by Mahatma Gandhi, he said that Gandhiji is conscience of India. His body can be destroyed, but his ideals can’t be destroyed.

‘Godse is the leader for BJP. Let us all join together to defeat the conspiracy of BJP to make India of Godse. Belagavi AICC meet chaired by Mahatma Gandhi is historically significant. In this meet, Gandhiji gave the message of Hindu-Muslim unity, Gram Swaraj, Sarvodaya. These are the philosophy and programmes of Congress, he said.

Gandhi is a rare saint world has ever seen. He is the pride of India’, CM remarked.

‘Gandhiji is India’s soul, it’s conscience. We should never give opportunity to communal forces to turn India into Godse’s India. Communal forces will hinder the development. Whenever BJP was in power, they tried to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion. They never implemented pro-people programmes’, he said.

‘Our government has implemented Guarantee Schemes for all castes, creed and religions. But they humiliated the beneficiaries by spreading false rumours’, CM said.

the Gandhi Jayanti programme held at Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi at Gandhi Bhavan, Chief Minister quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s statement that the court of conscience is above all courts.

‘All may not get justice in today’s courts, but we must act according to our conscience. Gandhiji and Ambedkar’s aspirations cannot be fulfilled merely by speeches. Government needs to propagate their values and messages among the public and simultaneously has to implement programmes to create equal and equitable society. Our Government is working in this direction’, he said.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was an honest leader and politician. We need to follow these leaders’ footsteps. At the Gandhi Jayanti and Swachchata Andolan oath taking ceremony held at Banquet hall Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Gandhiji’s Sarvodaya and Ambedkar’s Antyodaya are our motto.

Gandhiji, toured all across rural India and understood plight of the people and began the freedom movement accordingly. He went to jail, and continued his struggle until India got freedom, he explained.