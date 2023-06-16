Delayed monsoon; villagers block god idol with water at sanctum sanctorum

Belagavi: The delayed monsoons have created worries among people of Belagavi district. Malaprabha river , the lifeline of Belagavi , Dharwad, Bagalkot, Gadag district, is became empty. Due to this, the district along with Savadatti, Hubli and Dharwad facing drinking water shortage. . Navilu Tirtha Reservoir built across the Malaprabha River is almost empty. If it doesn't rain in another week, the people of the district will be in trouble. Against this backdrop villagers of MK Hubballi in Kittur taluk has punished God by blocking water in temple. Fearing the forecast of drought, all the villagers put water in the sanctum sanctorum of Suryanarayana temple in the village and put the god in trouble by blocking the water.(Jala Digbhandhana)

The villagers brought water from the Malaprabha river and poured it on the idol of God, at temple. There is a practice in village that villagers fill water to gods idol at sanctum sanctorum for 7 days. When there is a warning of drought, all the villagers join together to block the water. After 7 days the temple doors are opened and villagers offer special pooja to Lord Suryanarayana. Accordingly, they have now put water in the sanctum sanctorum and locked it.

Half a month has already passed since the month of June, but the monsoon has not yet arrived. Due to this, many districts of the state are facing with water scarcity and drought has appeared in North Karnataka. Krishna, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Hiranyakesi, Vedaganga, Dudh Ganga, Markandeya etc. seven rivers in the district are feared to dry up.