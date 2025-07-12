Delhi visit proves productive on irrigation projects: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar announced that his recent visit to Delhi regarding Karnataka’s key irrigation projects yielded positive developments. He confirmed that the Union Government responded favourably, particularly in relation to the Yettinahole Project.

Speaking to media persons at Kempegowda International Airport, Shivakumar said, “Our discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil on the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal notification and the appraisal report for the Mekedatu Project were encouraging. We also spoke with Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding the Kalasa-Banduri Project. Minister Prahlad Joshi suggested diplomatic resolution between the states. We’ve also consulted legal experts after Goa issued a showcause notice, which we believe is unjustified.”

The Deputy CM further stated that proposals for new irrigation initiatives have been submitted. He plans to revisit Delhi during the upcoming Parliament session, along with state MPs, to intensify follow-up efforts. Responding to concerns about opposition to the Lakkenahalli dam site under the Yettinahole Project, he said, “All infrastructure projects face initial resistance. Drinking water supply is a priority, and we must find suitable locations for water storage. Alongside Lakkenahalli, we are also considering areas in Koratagere. We will discuss this in the next Cabinet meeting after consultations with Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.” Clarifying that no political discussions took place during his Delhi visit, DCM Shivakumar stated, “We only discussed the allocation of responsibilities for party workers who have contributed at the taluk and district levels. Our recommendations will be resubmitted to the High Command for approval.”

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement regarding MLA support, Shivakumar responded, “I am the KPCC President and function according to the party’s directives. Since the Chief Minister has responded to those questions already, there is no need for further clarification from my end.”

He also declined to comment on personal political aspirations, “There is no confusion or panic within the party. Aspirations exist for many, but I see no reason to respond to speculative questions.”