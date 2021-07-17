Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan calls for multi-disciplinary institutions to empower youth

Bengaluru: Solving real-life problems demands not only competence in a discipline but also multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary understanding, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister of Higher Education, said on Friday.



He was speaking at the inauguration of the Second Round Table Policy Dialogue on 'Connect, Create, Change: Design of multi-disciplinary programs in tune with NEP' organized by Karnataka State Higher Education Council in collaboration with British Council.

Creating multi-disciplinary experiences forms part of academic reforms and enabling it through multi-disciplinary institutions is a requirement and our government is committed to facilitating it through appropriate regulatory, structural, and academic reforms, Narayan emphasised.

"Education is undergoing a huge change post-Covid. National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 announced by the Government of India talks about holistic and multidisciplinary education. It also focuses on designing degree programs that enhance the employability skills of the students. We have to make education relevant and empower youth to solve real-life problems," Narayan explained.

He further said, "Karnataka State is in the forefront of the implementation of NEP and implementing this policy requires a good understanding of the intent and aspirations mentioned in the policy document. The department of higher education has initiated a number of activities as part of the implementation of NEP. Round Table Policy Dialogue in collaboration with British Council is one such apt activity."

Dr Prashant Jha, professor of Health Innovations and Head of Affordable Medical Technologies at the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, King's College London, Sarah Graham, Director, Combined Honours Centre, Newcastle University and Prof. N. R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics, Bengaluru, presented their views.

Janaka Pushpanathan (Director, South India, British Council) and Team from British Council. Prof. B. Thimme Gowda, Vice-Chairman, Karnataka State Council for Higher Education, Prof. Gopalkrishna. Joshi, Executive Director, and his team from Karnataka State Higher Education Council were present.