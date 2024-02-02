Desperation grips Haveri farmers, sell oxen to repay debts

Haveri: Farmers in Haveri district, facing the wrath of an unpredictable rain pattern, find themselves in dire straits, resorting to selling their cattle, including oxen, to settle debts amid the ongoing drought. The agricultural heartland, known for its vibrant market in North Karnataka, is grappling with the fallout of an uncooperative monsoon, leaving farmers with failed crops and mounting financial woes.

The distress has reached such an extent that some farmers have offered to sell their companion bullocks to creditors at significantly reduced prices, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The region, which witnessed varied crops like maize, rice, soybean, groundnut, and cotton during the initial stages of sowing, faced a sudden downturn as the monsoon failed to sustain its initial promise.

Despite the efforts of the farmers, who cultivated diverse crops anticipating a good monsoon, the weather played spoilsport, with crops drying up due to inadequate rainfall in the following months. Faced with the prospect of failed harvests, farmers are grappling with mounting debts and have resorted to selling their houses and lands to repay loans.

One of the distressing consequences of the drought is the sale of cattle, including bulls, cows, and buffaloes, as farmers struggle to provide fodder for them. The timing, however, has created a double-edged problem, as prospective buyers also find themselves short on funds, resulting in a scarcity of buyers in the market.

The farmers, who were once hopeful of a bountiful harvest, now find themselves selling bulls that could fetch up to one lakh rupees for a mere fifty thousand, underscoring the financial distress prevalent in the region. The overall drought situation in Haveri has prompted farmers to hit the streets in protest, demanding relief and drawing attention to their plight. While the district has been declared as drought-stricken, a viable solution remains elusive.

The government’s guarantee schemes, aimed at providing relief to farmers, are facing challenges as they grapple with the complex and widespread impact of the drought on the agricultural community.