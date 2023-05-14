DGP Praveen Sood Of KarnatakaTo Be Next CBI Director

Praveen Sood, the current DG&IGP of the Karnataka Police, will lead the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as its new director.The three-person appointment committee, made up of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition (Congress) in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, decided on his name on Saturday.



On the basis of the panel's recommendation, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) allegedly approved Sood's appointment. However, the order is still pending. The Director of CBI has a fixed two-year term in place.



Along with Sood, Sudhir Saxena, the DGP for Madhya Pradesh, and Taj Haasan, the head of the fire department, civil defence, and home guards in New Delhi, were also on the list for the position of CBI Director.

Samant Goel, an IPS officer from the Punjab cadre class of 1984 and head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was granted a one-year extension through June 30 of this year. Sood will succeed Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the current Director of the CBI, whose two-year term ends on May 25.

He is an IPS from the batch of 1985. He is the third Director to be appointed from the Karnataka cadre of IPS officers. Sood is a Himachal Pradesh native. He became the DG&IGP for Karnataka on February 1, 2020, and his retirement was scheduled for May 2024.