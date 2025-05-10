Dharwad district stands second in country in body, organ donation

Dharwad: One has heard a lot about blood donation, eye donation, and body donation. These three types of donations are considered the best, as the human body can be consumed by fire and turned into ash. However, even after death, the body can be donated to help others through organ and body donation. Currently, Dharwad district ranks second in the country and holds the first position in the state for organ and body donations.

“Already, 35,868 people in the state have voluntarily registered for organ donation online. Among them, 8,177 people from Dharwad district have registered for organ and body donation, ranking the district first. Gujarat and Ahmedabad may have higher numbers,” stated an official. Online registration is available for organ and body donation. There is a high demand for organ donation, which can save multiple lives after death. Often, due to illnesses, accidents, or other reasons, organs become non-functional, increasing the need for organ donors.

Individuals must register online for organ and body donation. Those registered can also store their details with the health department before passing away. The registration is done through an online system.

One organ donor can potentially save the lives of 5 to 8 people. Even if the brain has become non-functional, organ donation is still possible. Organs such as the heart, intestines, kidneys, lungs, and the pituitary gland can be donated.

The official further added, “The district health department, Gram Panchayats, and district administration’s awareness programs have contributed to this achievement. Every meeting and program emphasizes the importance of organ donation, which has helped the state secure the top position. In the future, more awareness campaigns will be organized to make the state number one in the country.”

He emphasized, “To receive organs, one must also apply online. The donation is then processed in an orderly manner. More awareness programs should be conducted in rural areas to promote the importance of organ and body donation. Increasing awareness will lead to a higher number of donors.”