Direct rail line project to connect Davanagere and Tumakuru nearing completion

Davanagere: A long-cherished dream project to establish a direct rail line connecting Davanagere, Chitradurga, and Tumkur is making significant progress, with 40 per cent of the work already completed in Davangere. The central government approved the project in the fiscal year 2011-12, with former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa agreeing to bear 50 per cent of the project cost from the state funds. The total distance of the proposed rail line is 196 km, aiming to reduce the travel distance between Davangere and Bangalore by 60 km upon completion.

The project is not only expected to facilitate quicker connectivity between the three districts but also enhance the prospects of industries in the region. Currently, the total train journey from Davangere to Bangalore spans 327 km. Upon completion of the project, the journey is anticipated to be reduced, promoting economic growth and development. The rail line is particularly significant for Hiriyur and Shira taluks, which have not had a railway track until now. The proposed industrial corridor connecting Chennai, Bangalore, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Belgaum is expected to benefit from the project.

Approximately 210 acres out of the total 230 acres of land required for the project have been acquired, with land acquisition processes completed in Davangere.

The tender for the work from Davangere to Bharamasagar has been initiated, and there are indications that the Davangere portion of the project will be completed by December of this year.

However, certain challenges have been encountered in Chitradurga and Tumkur. While significant progress has been made from Hudkere to Timmarajahalli in Tumkur district, the land acquisition process has faced some delays in Chitradurga and Tumkur. Out of the required 2,250 acres of land, only 210 acres have been acquired in Davangere, indicating that the completion of the entire project may extend to 2026-27.

Once the direct rail line is operational, it is expected to bring about a reduction in costs, time, and travel duration for the public. The Vande Bharat train currently covering the 327 km journey from Davangere to Bangalore takes approximately 3.25 hours. With the completion of the direct rail line, the travel time is projected to be reduced to 2 hours and 45 minutes.

While the state government is responsible for providing the land, the central government is committed to funding the project’s costs, equipment, and facilities. Officials from the South Western Railway Mysore Zone have indicated

that they will expedite

the project as land becomes available.