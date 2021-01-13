Discontent erupts in BJP over Yediyurappa’s choice of new ministers

Bengaluru: The turncoat MLAs' who played a pivotal role in toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government paving way for formation of BJP government in July 2019, are not happy with the choice of candidates made by Chief Minister for rewarding with cabinet berths. They believe that the CM went back on his promise to them.



Excise Minister H.Nagesh refused to resign from the cabinet after Yediyurappa announced his decision to drop him. Nagesh accused the BJP of betraying him.

On Monday he claimed that he was the main reason for the formation of the BJP government in the State and was hopeful of the CM not abandoning him.

When Yediyurappa came back from Delhi after meeting BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagesh, addressing reporters, had stated that he was the main reason for the formation of BJP government and expressed the hope that he would not be abandoned.

"I was appointed minister in the coalition government, but I resigned despite facing severe criticism from all quarters. Who will take such steps?" he wondered. He was the minister for small scale industries in the coalition government led by Kumaraswamy.

Congress rebel Munirathna who switched sides in 2019 is also unhappy with the non-inclusion of his name in the list.

MLC H Vishwanath said that Yediyurappa should know that the BJP government was formed with the help of 17 rebels.

Attacking the CM, he said, "Yogeswar is facing a cheating case and he is made the minister. I think he is blackmailing the CM."

Echoing the similar sentiments, BJP MLA BR Patil Yatnal demanded Yediyurappa's resignation and alleged he made blackmailers ministers. He went on to predict the downfall of Yediyurappa after Sankranti.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged, "If Yediyurappa wants to save the respect of Lingayats he must retire from politics. Whoever backmails and pays money becomes ministers. There is CD quota and CD plus money quota."

Vishwanath said that Nagesh, a Dalit was the first one to resign from the HD Kumaraswamy-led government, and now Yediyurappa broke his promise.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa met union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion.

Another MLA from Mysuru, S A Ramadass said that he worked with the party for 28 years .

"Out of 11 MLAs' in my region, 10 have joined other parties. Party is my mother and I am a swayamsewak. It is against my nature to become minister using other means. Anyone from the district could have been a minister. This is an injustice to the Mysore region," he said.

Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy said that he felt the absence of former Union minister late Ananth Kumar and asked the CM, "What is the criteria of becoming a minister in your cabinet? I have been with the BJP since 1993 and you have not given importance to party loyalists."

The government's chief whip in the State Legislative Assembly Sunil Kumar Karkala expressed his resentment over the induction of new ministers.

"Party loyalty, constituency development, Hindutva are my agenda. I have not blackmailed anyone for posts nor indulged in caste politics," Karkala tweeted.

Kalakappa Bandi, another legislator from Gadag said that he is a loyal soldier of the party but stated that the cabinet expansion needed to be relooked.