‘Display pilots are a class apart, trained to act instinctively’ 

The majestic flying display at the Aero India enthralled the gathering but have you ever thought about the effort that goes into the preparation.



Deputy Chief Test Pilot at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Wing Commander Subash P John, (recipient of Vayu Sena Medal), affirms that display pilots are a breed apart.

"There are certain qualities which a display pilot would have as they are given freedom to do a lot of things. One goes beyond their limits, much beyond what a test pilot or normal pilots can take. There is no time to think. All the pilots have the flying skills, but, for the display pilot manoeuvres are planned in a way so that somebody watching the flying display could enjoy them," John says.

The synchronisation amongst the pilots has often been the focal point of the talk among the onlookers who descend at the Air Force Station biennially to watch the grit, discipline and daredevil stunts of the pilots.

John underscores the brotherhood factor among the aviators who develop bond and this stitches them together during the display.

"Pilots have to be safe. They have to flow into one order as there are no individual manoeuvres. When your life depends on another person's action you will find the pilots sticking to each other. This builds a human relationship. We know how other pilots will react in certain situations. There is no time to discuss and the actions are instinctive," John tells The Hans India.

Before he gets ready for the display, John sits for 20 minutes to revise. He says a new pilot takes a month to prepare for a flying display and since he has been doing this for several years, it does not take much time for him to prepare.

Test pilots volunteer for the services and only a few can make it through the course. It involves risk as the aircrafts and helicopters are pushed through envelopes to ensure that the machine is safe before being put for the operational purpose.

"It is not a difficult job but definitely risky. When we do the initial flying of a helicopter or an aircraft all the knowledge which we gained during the rigorous training comes together. Everything is structured. Since we are a part of design and development, the eccentricities of the machine is known," he says.

John has been participating in the flying display at the Aero India since 2009 and has flown Rudra helicopters (weaponised version of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), ALH-Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).