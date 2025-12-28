DKS hits back at Vijayan over Yelahanka evictions

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sharply responded to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism regarding the eviction drive in Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout of Kogilu village in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area. In a media interaction on Saturday, Shivakumar described Vijayan’s remarks as unfortunate and advised the senior leader against intervening without knowing the ground realities.

Shivakumar emphasised that no one would be permitted to encroach upon government property, stating that the operation aimed solely at protecting public land from illegal slum construction.

He clarified that the cleared site originally served as a designated waste disposal area, which land mafia elements attempted to convert into unauthorised settlements.

Asserting the humane approach taken by the administration, the Deputy CM noted that residents received opportunities to relocate to alternative locations beforehand. He pointed out that only a few among those affected were local residents, while the majority hailed from elsewhere. Shivakumar firmly denied accusations of engaging in bulldozer politics, insisting that the entire process followed legal procedures strictly. Reports indicate that Shivakumar submitted a comprehensive explanation to AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, particularly since most evicted individuals belonged to the Muslim community, sparking national-level political discussions.