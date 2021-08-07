Doctor Suicides From Hospital Terrace In Bengaluru For Allegedly Work Pressure

On Wednesday morning, Ambarish Vijay Raghav, a 45-year-old associate professor at MS Ramaiah Medical College & Hospital committed suicide by jumping from the 8th floor of a building.



The cause for the drastic action has yet to be discovered, although authorities assume that work pressure was a major factor, that pushed the doctor to take the horrifying step.

According to the police, he was a native of Banashankari and an associate professor in the department of physiology. He apparently arrived at work at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday, as regular, and spoke with his coworkers normally.

Ramaiah Memorial Hospital building at around 11.45 p.m., and guards went to his aid, but he had died. He was last witnessed around 10.30 a.m., when he was on the casually having a conversation on the phone discussing about getting his car fixed. He is thought to have fallen from the terrace because other areas are protected by grills and no one had witnessed him reaching to terrace. The police investigation further added that he jumped from the 8th floor terrace of thebuilding at around 11.45 p.m., and guards went to his aid, but he had died. He was last witnessed around 10.30 a.m., when he was on the casually having a conversation on the phone discussing about getting his car fixed. He is thought to have fallen from the terrace because other areas are protected by grills and no one had witnessed him reaching to terrace.

As per the statement of an official, the wife of the doctor had stated that he was stressed from his over workload, that raised due to the pandemic and had not shared any of his problems with her.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the suicide is yet to get revealed that had forced him to take such drastic step. However, the Sadashivanagar police had registered it as an unnatural death and the investigation is underway.