Doctorate conferred on ex CM Krishna, cricketer Srinath, 2 others

Mysuru: Celebrating the rich heritage of Indian knowledge and culture, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot emphasised the profound contributions of Indians across various fields throughout history. Addressing the 104th convocation of Mysore University, he highlighted India’s significant role in astronomy, geology, mathematics, medicine, and more, stating that this contribution holds immense importance for the world. “Our educational and cultural traditions are deeply rooted in ancient philosophies and meditation, as reflected in the timeless concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” he remarked. At the convocation, former CM S.M. Krishna, cricket legend Javagal Srinath, Professor Dr. Bhashyam Swamiji, and former minister M.R. Sitaram were conferred with honorary doctorates, with Gehlot expressing hope that their achievements would inspire future generations. “Our culture has always advocated for global brotherhood, peace, equality, and harmony. We must strive to develop an education system that integrates modern knowledge with these timeless values,” Gehlot emphasised. Reflecting on India’s historical educational prowess, Gehlot cited ancient centers of learning like Taxila and Nalanda Universities, renowned for their contributions to various fields including science, technology, mathematics, and ethics.

He underscored the global significance of Indian scholars such as Charak, Sushruta, and Aryabhata, who acquired knowledge in these institutions, earning India the title of ‘Vishwaguru’ .

“Since independence, India has made unprecedented progress across all sectors, emerging as the world’s fifth-largest economy. We are committed to further strengthening our nation and addressing pressing global challenges, particularly environmental conservation,” Gehlot asserted.

Highlighting Mysore’s rich cultural and historical legacy, Gehlot praised the city’s architectural marvels and its pivotal role as a center of education in South India. Established on July 27, 1916, the University of Mysore stands as a beacon of academic excellence, nurturing countless scholars, scientists, and leaders who have contributed significantly to Karnataka and India’s progress.

The convocation ceremony was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar, retired director of Jayadeva Institute Dr. CN Manjunath, Chancellor NK Loknath, and others.