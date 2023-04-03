Dog Spotted In Karnataka Carrying Newborn's Body And Form Teams For Further Investigation

Authorities in Karnataka's Shivamogga district discovered the body of a female infant being carried about by a dog outside the maternity wing of a government hospital on saturday.



At around 7 a.m. on Saturday, security personnel at Shivamogga's McGann District Hospital claimed they chased the dog away after observing it running around the maternity ward with a newborn baby in its mouth. The security guard who witnessed it explained that a patient informed him that they had seen a newborn being carried about by a dog at the hospital when he was on duty. He then ran after the dog right away, but the child had already passed away.

Officials stated that the baby was already dead when it was discovered and that they are investigating whether the newborn passed away before to or as a consequence of the dog bite.



Officials stated that they believe the baby was abandoned at the back of the hospital's maternity unit even though the child's parents' identities are still unknown.

Dr. Rajesh Surgehalli, the district health officer for Shivamogga, stated that a police report had also been made and that the precise moment the child passed away wouldn't be known until the postmortem. He stated that as soon as the corpse was discovered, it was sent for an autopsy.

According to officials, the baby's weight of 900 grammes, as compared to the typical birth weight of 2.5 kg, suggests that the child was born prematurely.

As per sources, the Karnataka Police have organised three teams to look into the incident involving the stray dog that was found on the grounds of the McGann hospital in the Shivamogga region of Karnataka with a little child in its jaws. The Doddapete police in Shivamogga, who have opened an investigation, are gathering information on recent baby births in all of the city's public and private hospitals.