Domestic help rapes, murders elderly woman; dies by suicide

Bengaluru: Ina horrifying incident that has shocked the city, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by her domestic help at her residence near Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru. After committing the brutal crime, the accused reportedly ended his life inside the same house.

The incident took place at a house located in KAS Colony under the jurisdiction of Mico Layout Police Station. The deceased woman has been identified as Sarita, while the accused has been identified as Devaraju (50), who had been working as a helper in the house for some time. According to police sources, the crime occurred late on Saturday night. However, the shocking incident came to light only in the early hours of Sunday morning, around 4.30 am, when Sarita’s husband returned home from Dubai.

Sarita’s husband had been abroad for work and landed in Bengaluru early in the morning. When he reached home and rang the doorbell, his 27-year-old daughter, who was staying on the first floor, opened the door and went back to her room. Unaware of what had happened downstairs, she did not suspect anything unusual.

When the husband went to the ground floor room to meet Sarita, he discovered her lifeless body and immediately raised an alarm. It was then found that Devaraju had also hanged himself inside the house after committing the crime.

Police officials stated that even though the daughter was present in the house at the time of the incident, she had no knowledge of the gruesome act that took place on the ground floor.

The accused is believed to have attacked Sarita when she was alone and later took the extreme step fearing consequences. On receiving information, officers from Mico Layout Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. Forensic experts were also called to collect evidence from the scene.

The bodies of both the victim and the accused have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case of rape and murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact motive behind the crime. The incident has triggered outrage amonglocal residents, who expressed shock over the increasing crimes against elderly women in the city. Police have assured strict action and a thorough probe into the matter.