Budget once again neglected Telangana, fumes Harish Rao

Hyderabad: BRS LP deputy leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the Union Budget 2026–27 once again reflects the continued neglect of Telangana by the Central government.

The BRS leader said that despite Telangana playing a crucial role in the country’s economic growth, the budget has failed to do justice to the state. “Years are passing and budgets are changing, but there is no change in the Centre’s discriminatory approach towards Telangana in fund allocation,” he said.

Even after 12 years of Telangana’s formation, the Central government has miserably failed to implement the assurances given under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The BRS leader pointed out that there were no allocations for key projects such as the Regional Ring Road, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, railway projects, or irrigation schemes.

This clearly shows deliberate neglect. There is no mention of institutions such as IIM, Navodaya Schools, or Kendriya Vidyalayas for Telangana. Not even a single new project has received financial support. This budget reflects clear financial injustice towards Telangana.

Despite the state having eight BJP MPs and eight Congress MPs, Telangana has not received even one new Central project. Both national parties have completely failed to raise Telangana’s voice in Parliament.