No funds for key Telangana projects in Union Budget: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Union Government, alleging that Telangana was once again denied its rightful share in the latest Union Budget.

Rama Rao accused the BJP-led Centre of continuing a discriminatory approach towards the state for over a decade and questioned the Congress-led State Government’s inability to secure even minimal allocations. He highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s nearly 60 visits to New Delhi had yielded “not a single rupee” for Telangana and demanded the Chief Minister explain what concrete benefits the state had received from these trips.

KTR criticised the much-publicised “big brother–little brother” understanding between Congress and the BJP, saying it had failed to translate into financial gains for Telangana, as reflected in the current Budget. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s Delhi visits were driven by political compulsions rather than the state’s interests, exposing the “total futility” of these engagements. Telangana, he said, had been left empty-handed while other states continued to receive substantial allocations.

The BRS leader also criticised BJP leadership, pointing out that even the party’s own MPs and Union Ministers from Telangana failed to raise the state’s voice in Parliament. Despite representation in the Union Cabinet, Telangana did not receive meaningful allocations, reflecting the Centre’s continued neglect since the state’s formation.

KTR recalled that key projects, including national status for the Palamuru–Ranga Reddy irrigation project, Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road, new railway lines, a coach factory at Warangal, IIT and IIM establishments, the Bayyaram steel plant, and a mega textile park in Sircilla, remained unaddressed in the Budget. He stressed that Telangana had been systematically overlooked, including in commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, demonstrating a pattern of discrimination.

He demanded that Congress and BJP MPs, Union Ministers, and the State Government collectively answer the people for the serious injustice, noting that neighbouring states continued to receive substantial Central assistance year after year.