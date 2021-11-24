Don't convert Chamundi Hill into concrete jungle

Mysuru: Noted litterateur S L Bhyrappa, in a letter, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to convert Chamundi Hill into a concrete jungle in the name of development. In his letter, he said, "The State government, it is learnt, has written to the Central government calling for steps to develop Chamundi Hills.

We should not do anything that harms natural beauty. New buildings should not be allowed to come up here. Anything that is going to help improve nature is welcome."

The writer said, "I would rather advise demolition of old buildings.

Vehicular traffic should be banned and electric buses should be encouraged." "Only the temple trust should be allowed to sell

puja materials and private operators should be banned forthwith.

Chamundi Hill should be converted into a place that manifests peace and tranquillity."

Bhyrappa has slammed the move to allow multilevel parking. The place has become a commercial centre, he said. The veteran writer has also advised the translocation of people who have been living there. "Priests and temple staff may be allowed to live there."