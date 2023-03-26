Double engine government is strongest ever: BY Vijayendra 

Chamarajanagara: BJP state unit vice president B Y Vijayendra said that Congress is attempting to fool people through guarantee cards. Addressing the gathering at BJP youth convention held on behalf of BJP YuvaMorcha at D. DevarajaArasu Stadium in Gundlupet town of Chamarajanagar district. on Friday he said that 'People in the country have already thrown away the Congress. But they are misleading the people by guarantee card that to get power in the state. JDS is waiting for it to take power through attrition. But their dreams would shatter before the double engine government.'.He said by winning four constituencies in Chamarajanagar, BJP will once again take power in the state, and no one can stop this.

Vijayendra said'when I see the BJP workers here, I feel that why I should not come to Gundlupet constituency and contest from here'. He cheered the workers saying that people have gathered in a way that brings enthusiasm. He said if Raghavendra and Vijayendra are one eye of former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, , MLA CS Niranjanakumar is another eye. So, if Niranjanakumar wins by a margin of 50 thousand votes, it is like Yeddyurappahaving won himself. He said that the way Yeddyurappa is touring across the state is inspirational to all leaders. . He called upon people to make Yeddyurappa to win 140 seats in the state and hold power.

Kollegala MLA N Mahesh said that opposition leaders were earlier making false propaganda that BJP is only a party of Lingayats. But by increasing the SC and ST reservation, the BJP government is standing in favor of the downtrodden Dalits and backward classes. Therefore, the community should not forget Narendra Modi,and Yeddyurappa government till the end of life.

'The youth should go door to door and tell this. A simple, gentlemanly politician MLA Niranjanakumar brought crores of rupees grant' the lawmaker pointed out. The MLA Mahesh alsosaid that the BJP should win in all four constituencies in the district. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he went to the British land that democracy is in danger. This is an insult to the country. Democracy and Constitution are alive during BJP rule. Congress is coming with a guarantee card, which turns out to be bogus.The BJP workers took out a bike rally from Begur to Gundlupet gave a grand welcome to BJP State Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra. who inaugurated the program.