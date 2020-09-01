Doubts over medico's death in Ukraine

Bidar: In a shocking incident, a medical student from Karnataka has died in Ukraine. With no clear cut information from the Ukraine government about the factors that led to the death of their son, the parents of the medical student on Tuesday approached the Karnataka government for help.



According to reports, Amar (20) from Kadalabad village of Bhalki was pursuing MBBS at Kharakhavi Medical University in Ukraine for the past one year. The parents were told that Amar died four days back after an accidental fall from the hostel building, although parents suspect foul play. The death of the student has now become a cause for concern for both the authorities and the parents.

The teary eyed parents approached the CM's office at Krishna in Sadashivanagar. They met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urging him to intervene to bring the body of their son to India. On his part, the Chief Minister assured the family members that the Karnataka government would approach the External Affairs Ministry to bring back the body of Amar.

"The only information we have is that Amar has died from falling from hostel building. We have no further information. We have serious doubts over his death. There is no information on the body. Amar's parents are worried. We have no information from the Ukraine government. We have approached the state government to repatriate the body. We also demand a proper investigation into the factors that led to the death of Amar," a relative said.

"We have been spending more than Rs 5 lakh on his studies each year. We only hoped that he completes his course and becomes a doctor. The university authorities didn't even tell us the cause of his death. We demand action against this university. The Karnataka government, the Indian Embassy and authorities at Ministry of External Affairs are our only hope," said the relative of Amar.

Thousands of Indian students who are pursuing medicine in Ukraine have been stranded in that country amid the coronavirus pandemic and have requested for help to be evacuated and brought back home.

2017: Two medical students from Hyderabad and Kadapa studying medicine in Zaporozhye State Medical University died after reportedly drowning in a beach



2016: Two Indian students at Uzhgorod Medical College in Ukraine were stabbed to death while another sustained injuries. It was suspected to be a racist attack

May, 2020: A medical student from the Kadapa district, enrolled in Ukraine's Kharkiv National Medical University, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room. He accidentally fell out from his bed at the hostel