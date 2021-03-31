Dr K Sudhakar calls for enhancing medical services in State

Udupi: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has emphasised the need for enhancing public healthcare services and make them accessible to all in the State.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of various infrastructure facilities at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Tuesday, Sudhakar said "We need to bring that glory back in every sector including health. Government is working towards upgrading infrastructure in hospitals. Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa has provided huge funding for the health sector. We are working towards strengthening the health services at three stages. PHCs are being modernized. We are working to provide preventive measures rather than treating diseases. Policy changes are being made to encourage rural service of doctors. There is a need for more medical services in rural areas."

Construction of medical colleges each in four districts is underway. The minister said that "this will provide education for more than 27,000 medical aspirants. We are recruiting 2,000 doctors in the State".

The minister inspected Manipal Institute of Technology which is declared a containment zone due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the campus. "There are 11 thousand people here in MIT campus. Nine hundred have been infected and the whole campus is made a containment area. But there are no serious threats, we are sending back the people with negative reports," Sudhakar declared.