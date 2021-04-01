Dr Venkatesh AN elected president of SEMI

Bengaluru: Dr Venkatesh A N, Senior Consultant & Head of Emergency Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Karnataka Region has been elected as the new national president of the 'Society for Emergency Medicine India' (SEMI). He will hold charge till 2023.



SEMI is a full member of the International Federation of Emergency Medicine (IFEM) and is the only organization representing India on the global map of emergency care.

On February 19, SEMI became the first emergency medicine society in the world to have its name reached the surface of the planet Mars, when the Perseverance Rover successfully landed at Jezero crater on the Red Planet with its name on board. Academic training programs in emergency medicine being created by SEMI runs successfully in a large number of hospitals across the country, facilitating patients to access timely and quality emergency care.

Dr Venkatesh AN heads the Emergency department, pre-hospital care services, Air Ambulance services, Hospital Disaster Management plan at Apollo Hospitals.