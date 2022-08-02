Dr Yatindra flays govt bias in extending relief

Mysuru: Varuna constituency MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah has condemned the state government's step-motherly attitude of compensating one family of the deceased and not compensating two other families of those killed in Dakshina Kannada district.

Dr Yathindra visited the family of a youth who was electrocuted accidentally at Bokahalli village in Nanjangud taluk here and offered a relief amount. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said "It is the duty of the Opposition to point out the lapses of the state

government. Our leader Siddaramaiah, the senior Congress leader, has never failed in raising the issues of the people." Condemning the BJP government's step-motherly attitude towards communities in the State, he added that the government should pay heed to the Opposition's advice or else the people will teach a lesson in the elections.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary S C Basavaraju, Tagadur Block Congress president Hadya Rangaswamy, Gram Panchayat president NeelammaNagaraju, former Gram Panchayat president S Mahesh Prasad and others were present on the occasion. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had released a compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund to the family of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP worker who was brutally murdered in Dakshina Kannada. Just a week before Praveen's murder, another youth was killed under Bellare Police Station limits and his family received no compensation nor any assurance from the Chief Minister. Nineteen-year-old Masud was assaulted by a group of people near his house on July 19. Two days later, he succumbed to his injuries. Allegedly, the eight people arrested in connection with the murder belong to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, the Hindu organisations.

CM Bommai rushed to Mangaluru on Thursday and met Praveen Nettaru's family. Praveen was killed on Tuesday. The CM handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh from the CM's relief fund as a compensation and assured them that justice would be served.

Congress leaders also criticised Chief Minister Bommai for showing discrimination and not providing compensation to Masud's family members. The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah questioned as to why CM Bommai did not visit the family of Masud.